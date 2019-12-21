|
TUSCALOOSA - Richard McGrath Hartsook passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Glen Haven Nursing Home.
He was born May 8, 1932, to William Albert Hartsook and Helen McGrath Hartsook. Mr. Hartsook attended Demopolis High School where he grew up. He attended Spring Hill College and the University of Alabama where he earned a Master's Degree. He was a Professor of Broadcasting and Film Communications at the University of Alabama from 1956 to 1981. He was also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Hartsook, and his wife, Anne Little Hartsook.
He is survived by his two daughters, Charlotte Hartsook Drennen and Catherine Hartsook Fisher (Rob); grandchildren, Steven W. Orr (Julie), Stacey Carlson Sweet (Joe) and Matthew R. McGuire (Laurie); and great-grandchildren, Lucy Ann Orr, Mason McGuire, Miller McGuire, Hill McGuire and Aiden Fisher.
A special thank you to the staff at Glen Haven Nursing Home who provided his care for many years.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery in Demopolis, Alabama.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Leo's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 937, Demopolis, AL 36732.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 21, 2019