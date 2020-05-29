COTTONDALE - Richard Murray "Rick" Lemley II, age 39, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away on May 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Boyd officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kay Lemley; grandfather, Murray Lemley; grandparents, Olin and Betty Perkins.

Survivors include his father, Ricky Lemley; son, Rylan Lemley; Rylan's sisters, Emry Wright and Skyla Wright; brother, Jason Lemley; grandmother, Laval Lemley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Credit Union c/o Rylan Lemley Donation.





