Richard Murray "Rick" Lemley II
COTTONDALE - Richard Murray "Rick" Lemley II, age 39, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away on May 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Boyd officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kay Lemley; grandfather, Murray Lemley; grandparents, Olin and Betty Perkins.
Survivors include his father, Ricky Lemley; son, Rylan Lemley; Rylan's sisters, Emry Wright and Skyla Wright; brother, Jason Lemley; grandmother, Laval Lemley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Credit Union c/o Rylan Lemley Donation.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
MAY
30
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
