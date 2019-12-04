|
BUHL - Richard "Ricky" Parker, age 64, of Buhl, Ala., passed away at his home on November 28, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel North. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kenn Spencer officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tossie Parker, grandparents, Ackie and Madie Sanders and Wiley and Easter Parker; father and mother-in-law, James and Jewerline Callahan.
His survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Parker; mother, Jean Parker; sister, Linda Jean Parker; daughters, Rhonda Acre (Shannon) and Christy Davis (Chris); grandchildren, Parker Davis (Mira), Ashlyn Davis, Keeley Davis, Christiona Ash, Noah Davis, Katelyn Davis, Abby Davis and Zayden Davis; and three great-grandchildren, Alina, Kenzie and Sebastian.
He was a master craftsman specializing in custom stairs, mantles, and other custom specialties. Richard was passionate about activities that he could spend with the love of his life and family. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. He was admired by his grandchildren for his music and guitar playing.
Richard is remembered most for his loving, caring, passionate heart, for his dedicated support and love for his parents, wife, sister, children and those important to his life. He always inspired those around him to love and live life to the fullest.
Pallbearers will be Parker Davis, Frank Gaddy, Hugh Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Shannon Acre, Danny Wilson, Jayson Tubbs and JD Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Acre, JD Wilson, Sam Harbin, Janice and Stan Redding, Robin and Freddie Edgeworth, Sandy Gaddy, Kelsey Gaddy, Melissa Wilson, Loryn Davis, Raymond and Helen Parker, Steve and Cindy Parker, Mike Parker, Glen Templeton, Shelia Templeton, Mike and Jerri Tubbs, Jayson and Kaylon Tubbs, Justin and Kasey Broadrick, Hannah and Eric Swanson, Hugh and Tisha Callahan, Bama Carry, Zack Noland, Dylan Averette, Destiny Callahan, and many many more.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 4, 2019