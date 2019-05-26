|
TUSCALOOSA - Richard R. Griffin, age 97, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial service will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with military honors and graveside to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Ron Wilson will be officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Richard was born to Robert and Mary Griffin in the Cookson Hills of Northeastern Oklahoma in 1922. He was one of 4 kids and learned early the joys of fishing for catfish in the Illinois River and hunting squirrels and rabbits to help feed the family.
After graduating from Chilloco, a school set aside for Cherokee children, Dick enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard and started infantry training. When World War II began, he was sent to the North African campaign and then the Italian theatre…by this time he was Captain Griffin.
When his company was stopped at Monte Casino, a large monastery used by the Germans as an artillery outlook, rather than order one of his men to swim the river separating the Allies from the Germans, Captain Griffin took the scouting mission himself. After gaining the knowledge he needed of where enemy gun emplacements were, he swam back across the river, but under heavy German rifle fire…for this and other bravery he was awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star. Later in campaign a jeep in which he was riding hit a land mine and Captain Griffin had to be evacuated to the U.S. to recover from his massive wounds (for this he was given a Purple Heart).
Richard met and married Rebecca L. Mosely and they produced their only child, Don. Soon thereafter Richard graduated from the University of Arkansas.
Joining the Veterans Administration, Dick made a career of hospital administration, finally retiring as the Administrator of the V.A. hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Dick and Becky retired to Tuscaloosa in 1980. Becky passed away in 1984 and Dick then married Patricia Farrell. They both were passionate golfers, respectfully achieving 7 and 3 hole in ones over the course of 30 years. Pat passed away in 2015 and Dick and his son returned and resided in the Tuscaloosa area for the remainder of his life.
The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, please make all contributions to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
