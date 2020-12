Although I never met Rick, I had the pleasure of listening to a lot of his videos about Real Estate. I originally heard him on the Biggerpockets podcast back in September and was thrilled that someone from Tuscaloosa was on there since I graduated from the UA. He said that one of his goals was to be a guest on Biggerpockets and I'm thankful he was on there or I would have never known him. He was a real estate powerhouse that I learned so much from, but most importantly, he was a kind soul. I will miss seeing his videos and my deepest sympathy goes out to his family. RIP, "Realestatoldschool".

Connie Blackmon

Friend