Richard "Rick" S. Jarman, Jr.
Tuscaloosa - Richard "Rick" S. Jarman, Jr., age 65, of Tuscaloosa passed away December 3, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Graveside services will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Dan Williams officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard S. Jarman, Sr. and his father-in-law, E.T. Burns.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah B. Jarman; daughter, Jennifer Smith (Chad), son, Jacob Jarman (Mallori), brother, Steve Jarman, sister-in-law, Karen Hawkins, brother-in-laws, Robert Burns (Vicki) and Stan Burns (Yro), grandchildren, Taylor Graves, Parker Graves, Tristan Smith, Braeden Smith, Eleanor Jarman, and Amelia Jarman, mother-in-law, Virginia Burns, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Allen, Robb Burns, Allan Jarman, Willie Knighton, Greg McCracken, Tristan Smith, and Jason Wyatt.
Honorary Pallbearers are members of Church of the Highlands, Home Builders Association of Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa Housing Authority, Northport Housing Authority, neighbors of Crown Pointe, Mark McMahon, David and Jane Burns, Johnny and Diane Strong, Dan Williams' family, Mac Mayers, Larry Massengale, Jeff Long, Donnie Buckner, Jim and Terry Langford, Mark and Sandy Prater, Barry Bouchillon, Jackie Houston, Mike Caldwell, Donna Mills, Loretta Skelton, Richie Kincaid, Danita Mims, Kim Wright, employees of Jarman Realty and Construction, Eddie and Lisa Elmore, Jim Fleenor, Mayor Bobby Herndon, Sammy Watson, Mark Nelson, Charles and Lenora McKinney, Skip and Ann Reid, Mike Skipper, Dr. George Hemstreet, Dr. John Warren, Dr. S.B. Sundar, and Dr. James Hodges.
It warms our hearts to hear how Rick touched the lives of the many people that he met and knew throughout the years. To keep his memory alive and forever in our hearts please feel free to share your memories with us on our Facebook pages.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity
.