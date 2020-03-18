|
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - Richard Stancel Causey, age 73, of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Memory Hill Gardens on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. Family will have a private viewing one hour prior to services. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is directing.
He was a 1965 graduate of Holt High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965-1971 and was honorably discharged after six years of service. He was a master butcher and small business owner, serving the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa communities for over 50 years in various restaurants and grocery stores as well as through his business, Causey's Deer Processing. He was a skilled woodworker, karaoke singer and card player. He loved dancing and traveling. He was a member of the Tuscaloosa chapter of the Loyal Order of Moose and Elks Lodge #91 in Chattanooga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Gladys Causey; and his brother, Donald Causey.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Spain; daughters, Stacey Hyche (Tracy), Wendy Causey, Brandi Sturdivant (Roy) and Kimberly Green (Chris); his son, Richard Brandon Causey; and his grandchildren, Hayden and Haley Hyche, Tyler Lee (Meredith), Kasey Sellers, Keeley McElroy, Brandon and Matthew Causey, Andrew and Kyleigh Sturdivant, Gracie, Lainey and Ethan Green; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Lacey and Jett Lee; and his two former spouses, Glynda White and Patty Brand.
Richard had a million dollar smile that he flashed when he was cracking jokes and making everyone laugh. He never was afraid of working hard and never missed an opportunity to help others. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him until we meet again.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Lee, Hayden Hyche, Brandon Causey, Matthew Causey, Andrew Sturdivant, Aaron Burrage, Gary Marcum and Donnie Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are former customers and employees of Causey's Deer Processing, members of the Moose Lodge, UT Family Practice, Dr. David Mulkey and Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 18, 2020