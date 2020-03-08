|
MOBILE - Richard (Rick) Stearns Fuller, Jr., native of Mobile, Ala., passed away at his home on March 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Stearns Fuller, Sr., mother, Hilda Stevens Fuller and sister, Kathleen Fuller.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Gail Fuller and cousin, Jeanette Fuller Bolling.
Rick attended Murphy High School and the University of South Alabama. He was raised in the Episcopal faith.
Richard (Rick) practiced archaeology on the north central Gulf Coast for over 40 years. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Rick worked for the Lower Mississippi Survey, Peabody Museum, Harvard University, at which time he excavated sites in Louisiana and Mississippi. In the late 1980s, Rick worked as a staff archaeologist for Coastal Environments Inc. (CEI) of Baton Rouge. For most of the 1990s, he was employed as a staff archaeologist for the Alabama Museum of Natural History at the University of Alabama. In the 2000s, up to the time of his retirement, Rick, worked as a staff archaeologist for CEI. He had also worked in the USA lab with Read Stowe and was employed in Florida as well. He contributed to the archaeology of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. His expertise was Native American ceramics, with a particular interest in pottery created by the Mississippian, photohistoric and early historic period of Indians of the north-central Gulf coast. At the time of his death, he was working periodically at the University of South Alabama Archaeology lab.
A memorial to celebrate his life will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home, 3155 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36606.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
