Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Richard "Steve" Boyd Obituary
NORTHPORT – Richard "Steve" Boyd, age 66, of Northport, Ala., died June 21, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Luke Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Richard R. Boyd; grandmother, Elana Boyd; grandfather, Barney Boyd, Sr.; grandfather, Nezbert Shaner; and grandmother, Claudia Shaner.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon D. Boyd; daughter, Brittany S. Boyd; sons, Chris Boyd (Stacy) and Scott Boyd (Alicia); mother, Iva Jean Boyd; sister, Shirley Boyd; brothers, Glenn Boyd (Marion) and Jeff Boyd (Jill); and grandchildren, Kristin Boyd, Kellyn Boyd, Khloe Boyd, Austin Boyd, Allison Boyd, Aden Malmstrom and Grayden Boyd Sanford.
Steve was a loving husband, Dad and Paw Paw. He loved his family unconditionally. He was the hardest working man anyone ever met; he strived to support and care for not only his family but everyone he met. There was never a stranger he met and he was the most selfless man always putting others needs before his own. A day never went by that he couldn't put a smile on your face.
Goodbye "Driver" until we see you again! We love you!
Pallbearers will be Austin Boyd, Eli Harris, Mike Fleenor, Brian Fleenor, John Horton, Zach Collins, Steven Childers and Will Peak.
Honorary pallbearers are everyone that Steve met.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 25, 2019
