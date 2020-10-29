Richard Thomas Aaron

Tuscaloosa - Richard Thomas Aaron, 91, of Tuscaloosa, Al, was welcomed to the glories of Heaven on the morning of October 23, 2020. His daughters were by his bedside. He was in the care of the wonderful staff of the UAB Pallative Care Unit in Birmingham, Al.

Thomas was born in Cordova, Al to Velma and Pat Aaron life-long residents of the Boldo Community in Jasper, AL, and members of the Boldo United Methodist Church. His parents began carrying him to church at Boldo when they moved from Cordova in 1929. He married his " lovely one" Marthalene Otwell on November 8, 1947. They were together for over 70 years.

In 1960, Thomas entered the ministry as a United Methodist minister of the North Alabama Conference. He served many churches until his retirement in 1992. Even in retirement, he continued his service by serving and filling in many Sundays for fellow pastors.

Thomas loved landscaping and gardening. He was a Master Gardener and especially enjoyed raising beautiful roses. During his retirement years, he had two animal companions who gave him much joy: Lady, an English bulldog, and Skippy, who was a rescue.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Pat and Velma, his brother John, and by his devoted wife Marthalene (2018).

He leaves behind a loving family: two daughters Freda Whitten (Phillip - deceased) and Janice Gibson ( Clyde); three grandchildren: Susan Kizziah (Jimmy), Rachel Gibson (deceased), and Jonathan Whitten; two great grandchildren: Jeremiah Kizziah (Courtney) and Justice Kizziah (Heather): and the joy and delight of the past two years his fifth generation great greatgrandchildren: Noah Kizziah and Emersyn Kizziah. He will also be missed by the friends he made during his years of ministry and during his retirement.

The life of Richard Thomas Aaron was a well-lived life. He loved his family, his church, and his God. He served all faithfully and now enjoys the rewards of his service in the presence of Jesus and his Heavenly Father and of his dear loved ones who preceded him there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Boldo United Methodist Church, 210 Knight Road Jasper, Al 35504



