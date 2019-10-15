|
|
NORTHPORT - Richard Verdo Burroughs, age 71, passed away October 4, 2019 at Grandview Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama. A private service was held at New Hope Baptist Church in Romulus on October 12, 2019 with Rev. Gary Bonner officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. He was a member of New Hope Baptist. He loved the Lord and his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Verdo Burroughs Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Itra Deloris Glover Burroughs; sons, Richard Bradley Burroughs, Brian Timothy Burroughs and Jeremy Patrick Burroughs; one granddaughter, Alexandria Holley Burroughs; two grandsons, William Benjamin and Joshua Samuel Burroughs; his mother, Helen Patrich Burroughs; brother, William Leslie Burroughs (Jean); sisters, Helen Denise Davis (Reggie) and Sylvia Partrich Gilliam (Ricky).
He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1966. He served in the National Guard as sergeant from 1968 to 1973. He graduated from Faulkner University and retired from Bell South with thirty-two years of service.
Richard never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He gave the last five years of his life with love and devotion to care for his wife, Deloris. He was very special and loved by all his family.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that took care of him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Cemetery Fund or .
For the greatest love of all is a love that sacrifices all. And this great love is demonstrated when a person's sacrifices his life for his friend. John 15:13 (TPT).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 15, 2019