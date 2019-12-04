|
NORTHPORT - Rick Jones, age 68, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 2, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Thomas Jones and Ellen Johnson Jones of Sylacauga, Ala.; and grandparents, Samuel Franklin Jones and Mary Ida Jones of Montgomery Ala. and Noah William Johnson and Minnie Elizabeth Johnson of Sylacauga, Ala.
He is survived by his son, Noah Patrick Jones (Rebekah); and grandsons, Maddox Carver Jones and Emerson Thomas Jones of Montgomery, Ala.; sister, Elizabeth Lynn Sexton (Tommy) of Northport, Ala.; nephews he loved like sons, Matthew Ward Jones (Emily) of Cleveland, Miss., Gene Caleb Sexton (Melanie) of Red Rock, Texas and Tommy Ryan Sexton (Dana) of McMinnville, Tenn.; niece, Jaclyn Sexton Linderthalar of Fayetteville, Ala.; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Rick was born May 24, 1951 in Lagrange, Ga., but got to Alabama as quickly as he could. He was raised in Sylacauga surrounded by a gaggle of cousins bound together by their love for one another and their practice of the snarkish arts. He was a 1969 graduate of B.B. Comer Memorial High School and earned a B.A. in Rhetoric and Speech Communication from the University of Alabama. He served six years in the United State Air Force Reserve and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He was active in numerous civic organizations in Sylacauga most notably the United Way and Sylacauga Jaycees.
He began a career in radio in 1969 that spanned over 25 years. He worked as on-air talent and sales rep at WFEB and WMLS in Sylacauga, sales manager at WMLS/WYEA, sales rep at WZBQ/WSPZ in Tuscaloosa, General Manager of WZPQ in Jasper, Ala., Group Operations Manager and, later, Vice President and General Manager of The Grant Radio Group In Tuscaloosa.
In 1997 Rick became a founding partner in Sign Pro of Tuscaloosa. After leaving radio he spent the rest of his work life developing and growing a profitable sign and graphics business with his partner, brother-in- law and friend, Tommy Sexton. He was also a founding partner in North River Concessions, a successful five year venture in special events catering and concessions management in Tuscaloosa.
Rick was a family man and cherished his loved ones and enjoyed witnessing the special events and milestones in their lives. The arrival of his grandsons brought him much joy and sparked a sense of juvenile silliness he eagerly shared with his Little Buddies. There were many special events and occasions in his life, but the most important one came on a summer night in 1973 when he accepted Christ as his Savior.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Agape of Central Alabama. (agapeforchildren.org)
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 4, 2019