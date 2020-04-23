Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Ricky Nelson Selman

Ricky Nelson Selman Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Ricky Nelson Selman, age 61, of Tuscaloosa Ala., died April 5, 2020 at Arbor Woods Nursing Home in Reform, Ala. Services were held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on April 7, 2020 with Sister Lisa Lollar officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Earlean Selman; and brothers, Donny R. Selman, Sr. and Michael H. Selman.
Survivors his sisters, Mary Channell (Edward), Debra Allen (Jim) and Darlene Chancey (Joe); brothers, Al Selman (Loretta) and Rodney Selman (Deb); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ricky was an angel here on earth. And he gained his heavenly wings, on April 5, 2020. He was laid to rest next to his parents and brother. We will miss you and look forward to the day we are reunited again.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 23, 2020
