Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
Rita Kay Smith

Rita Kay Smith Obituary
BUHL - Rita Kay Smith, of Buhl, Ala., passed away September 4, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Pate Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian L. Dean and Doris Clark Dean; grandparents, Robert and Velma Dean and Johnny and Ella Mae Clark.
Survivors include his daughters, Brandy Burt (Randall), Kellie Nelson and Alisa Cook (David); sons, Johnny Scruggs, Christopher Scruggs (Tammy) and Jonathan Smith (Kelli); sister, Elizabeth Dean Hall (J.B.); brothers, Jimmy Dean (Brenda), Audie Dean and David Dean; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
This blue-eyed lady will be missed more than words can express. Rita loved watching and praying with Jimmy Swaggart and the Singers. Rita loved Jesus. We all will miss her and hurt as we cry in pain for she is not here with us. Then, we will remember our pain will be small compared to Rita's gain, because mercy walked in.
Pallbearers will be Justin Booth, Adam Booth, Dustin Scruggs, Shawn Boothe, Heath Taylor and Shannon Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Melissa and Steve Booth, Diane and Kenny Carr, and Marsha Hubbard.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019
