ELROD - Rita Pate Herring, age 63, of Elrod, Ala., passed away September 7, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 12 noon, Monday, September 9, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Glen Kennedy and David Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dot Pate-Wilder; step-father, Arnold Wilder; brother, James Clyde Pate; and Roberta Pate Cargile and Dolly Fuller.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Herring; son, Jeff; and sister, Debbie.
She was raised in Tuscaloosa County and dedicated her life to the education of her children. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Elvis Pate, Jason Turman, Tony Causey, Dewayne Beck, Joe Sullivan, Ted Kelly, Mark Dover and Jimmy Holliman.
Honorary pallbearers are Janice Castleberry, Donna Pate, Mike and Sandra Yerby, John and Kay Parker, Dewayne and Robin Beck, Forest and Mary Beth Nelson, Karen Sparks, Joann Hall, Hank and Sheryl McKinley, Rita Wilson-Ray, Joe and Patricia Sullivan, Jon and Alicia Andrews, Dave and Meghan Daffron, Josh and Jordan Hale, Jimmy and Dianna Holliman, Faye Avery, Ted and Denise Kelly, Brenda Pope, Denise Findley, Cindy Gann, staff at UAB Hospital, Hospice of West Alabama, Heritage Nursing Home, friends from U of A Law School, Tuscaloosa County and City School Systems, Pickens County School System, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019