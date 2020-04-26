|
FAIRHOPE - Robert Bruce Baumhower, native of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in his home in Fairhope, Alabama on April 18, 2020. He was 87.
Survived by wife, Patricia Ann Oliver Baumhower; and children, Robert Glenn Baumhower, Deborah Ann Baumhower, Kathy Baumhower Guidroz, David Keith Baumhower and Skipper Baumhower; and adored by his 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 26, 2020