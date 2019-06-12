|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Robert "Bob" Renard Bliven of Tuscaloosa, Ala., formerly of Fayette, Ala., went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019. He was born November 2, 1936 to Merle Renard and Maryetta Mefford Bliven in Garden City, Mich.
Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" Smith Bliven of Tuscaloosa; son, Keith Wade Bliven of Sioux City, Iowa; daughter, Melanie Kay Lambraia (Robert) of Stuarts Draft, Va.; son, Jeffrey Lee Hadsock (Frieda) of Land O' Lakes Fla.; three grandsons, Vincent Lambraia of Stuarts Draft, Va., Nathaniel Hadsock of Land O'Lakes, Fla. and Austin Hadsock of Land O'Lakes, Fla.; One granddaughter Melody Hippe (Josh) of San Diego, Calif.; three brothers, William (Bill) Bliven of Fayette, Ala.; Phillip Bliven (Shirley) of Jackson, Mich.; Richard Bliven (Peggy) of Jackson, Mich.; plus a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Doris Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul care of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala. or The .
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 12 to June 13, 2019