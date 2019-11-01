|
CARROLLTON - Robert Alton "Bob" Alexander, age 64, of Carrollton, Ala., died October 30, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. Trey Reece officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the graveside service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Kathy Fields.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Gail Sutton Alexander of Carrollton, Ala.; daughter, Amy Lynne Purdy (Jason) of Panama City, Fla.; son, Robert Joel Alexander (Bonnie) of Fayette, Ala.; two sisters, Carol Fields (Kenny) and Betty Webb (Bob), all of Carrollton, Ala.; two brothers, Bill Alexander (Pam) and David Alexander (Jessica), all of Carrollton, Ala.; and grandson, Logan Chance Alexander of Carrollton, Ala.
Bob was born November 1, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Clarence William Alexander and Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Redley Alexander. He was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for teens and then for the Adult Class. Bob started having a men's breakfast fellowship group, worked on prison ministry at Pickens County Jail and preached at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home every 3rd Sunday. Bob was a retired employee of Lowe's in Northport, Ala. and a well-known resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Joel Alexander, Logan Alexander, Bill Alexander, David Alexander, Terry Pate, Ricky Hicks, Johnny Noland and Roy Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers are the Marvin Chapel men's breakfast group.
Grateful love and acknowledgment to Heather McDonald of Amedisys Home Health for going above and beyond to help us in a crisis situation. Many thanks and much love to Nickie Hammonds, RN of Amedisys Hospice for all of her help, her obvious love and concern for Bob and Gail and for being a good friend. Thank you to the chaplain and Mark Dean from Amedisys Home Health and from Amedisys Hospice, Damon Rose. Thanks also to Dr. James Evans, nurses and staff at Manderson Cancer Center. God Bless all of you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019