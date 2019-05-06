TUSCALOOSA - Robert (Bob) Marion Amason went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L.U. and Lucille Amason; and his sisters, Mary Ann Lipscomb, and Carolyn Inkster.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Luci Kreger Amason of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; his daughters, Jane Amason Draughon (Walter) of Waynesville, N.C., Carol Amason Drummond (Mike) of Birmingham, Ala., and Marion Amason Kellough (Steve) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; his son, Robert Marion Amason Jr. (Noel) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; twenty-one grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren ( and two "in the oven").

Amason, originally from Jackson, Miss., graduated from Millsaps College. After college, he joined the US Air Force in which he served as a 1st Lieutenant, flying F-86 Sabre jets in the Korean War, and received the Distinguished Flying Cross. Following his military service, he graduated from the University of Tennessee Dental School and subsequently moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala., practicing orthodontics for 50 years.

Missions and ministry were most important to him. He was privileged to serve as a life deacon at Calvary Baptist Tuscaloosa, and particularly loved serving in the College Ministry for 55 years. He organized more than 20 years of medical/dental mission teams to Brazil, including his most recent trip in February, 2019. Recently, he coordinated a team of community supporters to provide pregame meals, new uniforms, and academic support for the Central High School Falcon football team.

Amason was a life member of Rotary International. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming; in fact, he bagged a turkey just a few weeks ago.

"ALL THROTTLE, NO BRAKE"

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Tuesday, May 07, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, will be directing with Walter D. Draughon III officiating. The family will be receiving friends following the service in the Calvary Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa College Ministry.

