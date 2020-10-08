Robert C. Oglesby
Vance - Robert C. Oglesby, age 85, passed away on October 6, 2020 at DCH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nola and Willard Oglesby, and a brother, William Oglesby.
He is survived by his sister, Sandi Powell; niece Cindi Wood; great-niece Kaitlin Wilson; sister-in-law Ann Oglesby; nephew William Oglesby, Jr.; and great-nephew Ethan Oglesby.
Graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Evergreen cemetery in Vance, with Rev. Jack Clary officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.