Robert C. Oglesby

Vance - Robert C. Oglesby, age 85, passed away on October 6, 2020 at DCH.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nola and Willard Oglesby, and a brother, William Oglesby.

He is survived by his sister, Sandi Powell; niece Cindi Wood; great-niece Kaitlin Wilson; sister-in-law Ann Oglesby; nephew William Oglesby, Jr.; and great-nephew Ethan Oglesby.

Graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Evergreen cemetery in Vance, with Rev. Jack Clary officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church.



