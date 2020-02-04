|
NORTHPORT - Robert Douglas "Doug" Beck, age 67, of Northport, Ala., died February 01, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama after an extended illness.
A graveside service was held Monday, February 3, 2020, at noon at Green Hills Memorial Park in Troy, Ala. Visitation at Green Hills Funeral Home was one hour prior to the service.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Northport Baptist Church in Northport.
Doug is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Deborah Carter Beck; sons, Christopher Douglas Beck (Missy) and Kevin Alexander Beck; and granddaughters, Kelsee Beck and Haleigh Beck, all of Northport. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Beck Bavaro of Wetumpka, Ala.; a brother, Larry Meeks (Cecelia); sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Carter Mitchell and Deedie Carter, all of Troy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, William Douglas "Bill" Beck and Marie Mills Beck; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melton and Betty Carter; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth M. Carter and John Wiley Mitchell, all of Troy.
Doug was born in Troy, February 15, 1952. He was a 1970 graduate of Charles Henderson High School and attended Troy State University.
In 1975, Doug began his 25-year career with Montgomery Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Troy as a route salesman. He quickly advanced with the company and moved to Montgomery, Dothan and Enterprise, eventually ending his tenure as Plant Manager in Tuscaloosa. In 2000, he became District Manager of Canteen Vending in Tuscaloosa, a position he held until his retirement in 2014.
Doug served on the Tuscaloosa YMCA Board of Directors for many years and was a member of Northport Baptist Church. He loved to deer hunt, especially with his sons and oldest granddaughter. He was a member of Tyro Creek Hunting Club.
Pallbearers will be Grant Stricklin, Beck Stricklin, Wesley Meeks, Cole Mitchell, Harold Hatchett, Rick Thompson, Trenton Heath and David Johnson.
The family wishes to thank those who lovingly cared for Doug during his illness, including; Dr. J. Brian Wilhite and staff; caregivers, Teresa Hunter and Tammy Clark of Seniors Prefer Homecare of Tuscaloosa; and Clayton Nance, Courtney Waller and the entire staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
Contributions may be made in Doug's memory to: Pioneer61 at www.Pioneer61.org; Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404; or Northport Baptist Church, 1004 Main Ave., Northport, AL 35476.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 4, 2020