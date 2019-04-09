|
TUSCALOOSA - Robert E. "Bobby" Sherrill, age 66, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa, at 800 Greensboro Avenue, Dr. Ken Dunivant officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at a reception in Chitwood Hall at the church.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 46 years, Allison Fehler Sherrill; daughter, Marta Sherrill (David Zinkand); son, Connor Sherrill (fiancé Shelby Calambokidis); his granddaughter, Ella Zinkand; brother, Gary Sherrill (Beth); sister-in-law, Kristin Fehler O'Connor; brother-in-law, Ernie Fehler (Krista); aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews Carey (Scott) Grimsley, Andy (Jenn) Sherrill, Savannah Fehler, Carson Fehler, Galen O'Connor, Merit O'Connor, and other family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carson Sherrill, and his parents O.L. "Shot" and Ruth Sherrill.
Born January 26, 1953, Bobby was a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa. An Eagle Scout, he graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1971 and attended Livingston University on a track scholarship. Bobby's career spanned 41 years at B.F. Goodrich/Michelin NA. Not only did he support his own children in their endeavors, he was very active in promoting the welfare of all children through his involvement in the Woodland Forrest Elementary PTA, holding offices at local and state levels. He was a champion for education and arts programs for children, and lobbied to reduce student-to-teacher ratios. In the 1980s he helped found Tuscaloosa Children's Theater with a group of like-minded parents and teachers.
Bobby loved his family and friends, always welcoming them into his home. He loved holidays and gatherings with a crowd of loved ones near. He loved Alabama football and had a passion for the statistical aspects and lead-up to the NFL draft each year. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed the beach, traveling, grilling, and reading a good thriller.
Most of all, Bobby loved and supported his wife, Allison, through life, giving her 110% in all they took on together.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Rivers, Robert Greason, Mike Lamon, Marc Sherrill, Chuck Hollingshead and John Hollingshead.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Amit Shah, Dr. John Miller, Dr. Lewis Cole, DCH nurses in TSICU and MICU, Shelley Jones, John and Kirsten Hicks, Lisa Rivers, co-workers at B.F. Goodrich/Michelin NA, neighbors, and members of the THS class of 1971.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019