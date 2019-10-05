Home

Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
1929 - 2019
Robert E. Blake Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Robert E. Blake, age 89, passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
For more than twenty-five years he and his wife attended every Alabama Football game both in Tuscaloosa and away games. He loved to travel and they enjoyed taking the RV and tailgating at Alabama games. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Blake was the owner of Blake Enterprises, a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War, where he reached the rank of 2nd Lt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Blake; parents, Harvey and Dorothy Goolsby Blake; and a grandson, Billy Warren.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne Clark (Jeff); son, Dwight Blake (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jason Warren (Kari), Lesley McClain (Allen), Samantha Haines (Devan) and Callie Blake, as well as three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorials be sent to , or The University of Alabama Friends of the Million Dollar Band.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 6, 2019, in the Life Remembrance Center, Memphis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Blake family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 5, 2019
