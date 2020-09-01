Dr. Robert Edward Comas

Dr. Robert Edward Comas (85) died on August 30, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. The family will hold a private tribute, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bob was the son of Reno and Ruth Comas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Faye Comas Halstead. Survivors include his wife, Dr. Joan Comas; his son, Scott Comas, and his wife Tracy; his daughter, Shannon Comas Bennett, and her husband Mark; his sister, Joyce Lane, and her husband Ralph; and sisters-in-laws, JoBeth Murphree and Marie Dyson. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jordan Bennett Aiello and her husband Scot, Lindsey Comas, Michael Comas, and Jake Bennett; niece Lisa Lane Martin and husband Roy, their children and grandchildren; nephew Doug Lane and wife Becky and their children.

Bob grew up in Americus, Georgia, and loved to recount stories of his life in a small Southern town. He graduated from Mercer University in 1956. After serving in the U. S. Army, he earned an M.A. from Duke University and a PhD. in Counseling Psychology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

He began his professional career at The University of Alabama, Area of Behavioral Studies in 1968. He was a role model for graduate students in counseling for 30 years. Bob was widely recognized as an outstanding

teacher of counseling theories and techniques. More importantly, he consistently demonstrated to his students the personal qualities that underlie effective counseling: caring, empathy, and respect for others. These characteristics were evident in his personal and social relationships as well. Nurturing and caring were fundamentals of his being.

Bob had a distinguished professional career. He received the national award of Post-Secondary School Counselor of the Year from the American School Counselor Association. He served on the board of this national organization as both President and Secretary. Over the years, the Alabama Association of Counseling and Development selected him for their President's Award, Research Award, Past-President's Award, and Outstanding Member Award. Bob was principally responsible for the development and adoption of licensure requirements for Alabama counselors. Additionally, he was appointed Assistant Dean of the Graduate School for eight years and as an American Council on Education Intern in the Office of Academic Affairs.

Bob was a board member and president of the Mental Health Association of Tuscaloosa. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa and formerly an elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church. After retirement he volunteered at Caring Days, Druid City Hospital, and Friends of the Library.

His hobbies included oil painting, gardening, and travel. Bob marveled that, from Americus, Georgia, he was able to visit multiple countries in five continents.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of West Alabama and to Earnestine Johnson, Corrine Ellington, and LaTanya Cottingham, his compassionate caregivers. Bob willed his body to the Anatomical Donor Program and UAB in order to continue to contribute to teaching.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Tuscaloosa County Missions Committee, First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa, 900 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.



