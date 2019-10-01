|
|
NORTHPORT - Robert Elvin Liveoak, age 94, of Northport, Ala., left this world to go to his heavenly home on September 29, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church with John Pennington officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, Ala. with a brief graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He leaves behind the love of his life for 73 years, Rosa Lee, age 91. Also surviving him are his two sons, Jerry (Vivian) and Mike (Sonia); his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three new great-great-grandchildren.
Elvin entered the ministry in 1958, and after completing his degree at Howard College, went on to serve at churches in Shelby, Jefferson and Franklin counties. He also was an active participant in the Baptist Association, serving in several positions. After retiring in 1986, he continued his ministry as interim pastor for several churches, sharing his wisdom and calm demeanor as he provided leadership and compassion. He continued supply preaching well into his 80's.
Elvin had no hobbies - he spent his time studying, praying, preaching the Word and ministering to his congregations. He never complained about his long hours and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
He will be remembered as a good man who loved the Lord, his family and his friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses Of Hospice of West Alabama and to the five excellent caregivers who were not only capable and efficient, but were loving and compassionate.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 1, 2019