Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church
Robert Eugene (Gene) Kirk


1931 - 2019
Robert Eugene (Gene) Kirk Obituary
COTTONDALE - Robert Eugene (Gene) Kirk, age 87, of Cottondale, Ala., died at home on August 22, 2019. Services will be held at Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019. Reverends Jimmy Garner and Jon Wiggins will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service with Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice B. Kirk; grandparents, Mattie Jordan Pate and Ernie Pate; sisters, Dorice Blakeslee, Margarette Webb, Ruby Guy, Mavis Crocker and Jewel Kizziah; and brothers, Johnny Pate and Limuel Pate.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Delores Ann Kirk; children, Reggie Kirk (Joan), Teresa Freeman (Bob), Sharon Ballenger (Bobby) and Mike Kirk (Teresa); and his sister, Lois Kelley. He has 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Robert grew up in Pickens County. Upon graduation from high school, Robert married and joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, Robert soon began employment at Elk Roofing Company where he worked for nearly 45 years. Robert was also a Deacon at Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church where he served as a familiar face welcoming many visitors over the years.
He was blessed to have several loving staff of Hospice of West Alabama comfort him in his final years.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Kirk, Jeremy Kirk, Ryan Kirk, Justin Kirk, Chris Freeman, and Nick Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama and Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama and the Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church building fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 25, 2019
