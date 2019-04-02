|
NORTHPORT – Robert F. "Bobby" Wilson, age 77, of Northport, Ala., died April 1, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Brother Rob Livingston and Brother Randall Trimm officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ellen Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Margaret Fisher Wilson; sons, Frank Wilson (Shannon), Robert Bo Wilson and "adopted" son, Michael; sister, Pat Hingey; and grandchildren, Ronan Wilson, Garrick Wilson, Peyton Ryan and Kaylee Ryan.
Bobby served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the City of Tuscaloosa Water Department for many years. He worked for B. F. Goodrich and retired after 40+ years.
Honorary pallbearers are Melanie Barclay, Sonia Johnson, James Nichols, Casey Speigner, Josh Helton and Ken Cheek.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to "Building our Legacy" at Chapel Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019