Robert F. "Bob" Barfield Sr.

Robert F. "Bob" Barfield Sr., age 87, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, in Tuscaloosa. Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Damon Rose officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow in Williamson Cemetery in Northport, Ala. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jason Malcom and Nettie Lee Barfield; and son, Robert "Rick" Barfield Jr.

Survivors include his children, Kim Barfield Moralas and Jorene Barfield; grandchildren, Fiona Moralas, Lauren Hill, and Nathan Waters; great grandchildren, Megan Hill; brother, Ronald Barfield; and devoted friend, Berry Meggs. He also leaves behind his pet, Bandit Barfield.

Mr. Barfield graduated from Georgia Tech. with a PHD in engineering. He was the Dean of Engineering for The University of Alabama and also served in the Marine Corps.

He was was a baseball fan, The Astros and The Braves, and he loved Alabama football, and he was a member of The Covenant Presbyterian on Prince Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Salvation Army of Tuscaloosa or Amedysis Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store