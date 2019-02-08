TUSCALOOSA - Rev. Robert Hill Reed, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away, February 6, 2019, at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Thomas, Dr. Joe Bob Mizzell and Rev. Jerry Wilkins officiating. A private burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Walter Reed; mother, Bessie Webster Reed; and eight siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Dean Burgess Reed of Tuscaloosa; daughters, Robin Reed Hoyle (Steve) of Tuscaloosa and Rhonda Reed of Cottondale; sisters, Norma Atkinson of Winfield and Dorothy Markham of Winfield; grandchildren, Nikki Savage, Andy Hoyle and Lee Hoyle; and eight great-grandchildren.

Rev. Reed served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was formerly employed at Gulf States Paper in Tuscaloosa and pastored/supplied at many Baptist churches in the area. He was a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham.

Pallbearers will be Michael Nix, Lee Hoyle, Andy Hoyle, J.C. Sims, Ken Rudd and Buster Fields.

Honorary pallbearers are members of Circlewood Baptist and Friendship/Fellowship Sunday School class, caregivers of Alacare Home Health and Amedisys Hospice of Alabama, and the staff of VA Medical Centers at Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 8, 2019