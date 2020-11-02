1/
Robert Jerome Simpson
1952 - 2020
Reform - Robert Jerome Simpson, age 68, of Reform, AL passed away October 31, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Kennedy officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his sons, Robert Dustin Simpson (Julia) and Dallas Jacob Simpson (Amanda); ex-wife and caretaker, Pam Wann Simpson; father, Robert L. Simpson, Jr.; mother, Doris Kelley Keasler; two grandsons, Abel and Knox Simpson; granddaughter, Dalana Jo Simpson; step-granddaughter, Kamdyn Driver; three sisters, Vonda Robertson, Bonnie Crowe and Samantha McCrackin (Brian) and brother, Robbie Simpson (Lisa).
Jerome was born October 19, 1952 in Millport, Alabama. He retired from Alabama Power Company in 2012 with forty plus years of service and was a veteran of the U. S. National Guard.
Honorary Pallbearers are Gabby and Gary Kelley, Kenny Kelley, Michael Cooper, Billy Wayne Peeks, Danny Jo Kelley, Brian Kelley, Adam Latham, Justin Brock and Joe Holmes.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
NOV
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
