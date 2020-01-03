|
BIRMINGHAM - Robert Joe Henderson, age 89, of Birmingham, Ala., passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Kirkwood by the River Skilled Nursing. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Chapel with Pastor Luke Dorr officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing, with burial to follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Rosa Henderson; brothers, Roy Henderson and James Henderson; sister, Mary Claire Hamner.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Reynolds Henderson of Birmingham, Ala.; son, Edgar Maxon Culp, (Elaine) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, JoAnne Henderson Dorr (Luther Maxwell) of Birmingham, Ala.; sister, Jean Snider of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Amy Materson, Jennifer Colbaugh, Mary Margaret Byrd (Kenny), Luther Maxwell Dorr III, (Ashley), William Jacob Dorr (Jamie), Katherine Anne Dorr, Julia Elizabeth Donald (Hamilton); great-grandchildren, Chelsea Materson, Abby Colbaugh, Caroline Elizabeth Dorr, John Barrett Byrd, Selah James Dorr and Joseph Bowen Dorr.
Robert Joe Henderson was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on January 6, 1930, the fourth of five children born to Leroy and Rosa Henderson. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1948 and then served in the United States Navy. Joe was a successful and respected businessman in Tuscaloosa, owning and operating grocery, automobile, and real estate rental businesses.
Joe married Dorothy Reynolds Culp on June 29, 1957 and was married to her for 62 years. He was a devoted stepfather to Edgar Maxon Culp and a loving father to JoAnne Henderson Dorr. Joe was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for many decades and enjoyed his Sunday School class and his Friday morning coffee get together with his friends at Calvary. He was an avid automobile enthusiast and enjoyed collecting rare automobiles. He loved Alabama football and traveled with Dot all over the United States to cheer on the Crimson Tide. Joe was a member of the Tuscaloosa Quarterback Club, Tuscaloosa Country Club and The University Club. During retirement, he and Dot enjoyed traveling all over the world and being involved in the lives of their grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Kirkwood by the River Skilled Nursing who cared for him and loved him so well for the last four years.
Pallbearers will be Luther Maxwell Dorr, Jr., Luther Maxwell Dorr, III, William Jacob Dorr; Kenneth Averett Byrd and Glenn Hamilton Donald, III.
Honorary pallbearers are Edgar Maxon Culp and Charles Maxon Culp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Calvary Baptist Church or Turning Point of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020