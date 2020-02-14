|
TUSCALOOSA – He is not here. He is forever deep in our hearts.
Robert Kimble Bradley was born, March 3, 1967. Rob passed away at home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, due to cancer of the nasopharynx and a pulmonary embolism. He was diagnosed in 2003 and treatments were extensive.
He was a very accomplished musician - piano accompanist, arranging, conducting workshops throughout the season. When given the opportunity, he was always happy to accompany a church choir service.
Rob spent most of his life trying to atone and is satisfied with where he ended up, thankful for all the love and support along the way. As his health declined his faith and determination kept him going.
Thank you to Steel City Men's Choir for allowing Rob to share his passion with such a good group of friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2020