Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Robert Lang Wheeler Obituary
MONTGOMERY - Robert Lang Wheeler, age 93, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Friday December 13, 2019. He was born October 11, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama to Tom and Bessie Wheeler.
Bob is survived by; daughter, Harriet Moore; son, Harry McMillan (Anne); grandchildren, Meredith Moore, Wills Moore (Tracy), Billy McMillan, Scott McMillan and Jake McMillan (Lucie); as well as six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; and his daughter, Francine Smitherman.
Mr. Wheeler was a graduate of Auburn University and a World War II veteran who served in the Army Air Corp. An excellent golfer, a pilot and an avid fisherman, he spent much of his adult life in Tuscaloosa where he utilized his engineering degree with Motion Industries.
While condolence flowers are certainly appreciated, donations to Children's Harbor are also encouraged.
A visitation for Mr. Wheeler will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service for family members will follow in Greenwood Cemetery officiated by Rev. Bill Joseph.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Wheeler family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 19, 2019
