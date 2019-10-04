|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Robert Lee Woods, of Moundville, passed away at his home. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Bailey Tabernacle CME Church with Pastor Anderson T. Graves, II officiating. Burial will follow Monday, 1:15 p.m. in Alabama National Cemetery with Van Hoose & Steele directing. Visitation will be 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Robert Woods was a two-time Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart amongst many other medals. He was a loving husband, brother, friend and a trustee of Bailey Tabernacle CME Church. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019