Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Robert Milton Rice Obituary
NORTHPORT - Robert Milton Rice, age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 27, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Hershel Owen officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Veron Rice; mother, Corine Rice; brother, Owen Rice; and sister, Shelby Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Marie E. Rice; daughter, Renee Rice Ledbetter (Shane); sister, Barbara Ponds; brothers, Warren Rice and Bobby Rice; and grandchildren, Brenna Ledbetter and Mary Brandon Ledbetter.
He was a former employee of Gulf States Paper and a B.F. Goodrich retiree.
Pallbearers will be James Rice, Tony Green, Jeremy Everett, Scott Sloan, Shawn Ledbetter and David Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama in memory of Milton Rice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019
