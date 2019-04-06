|
SHADYSIDE, OHIO - Robert "Nuet" Francis, 70, of Shadyside, Ohio died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home. Nuet was born April 28, 1948, in Bellaire, Ohio a son of the late Anthony and Nora Baranofsky Francis.
Nuet, a Jack-of-all-trades, was retired from Jim Walter Resources No. 5 Mine in Brookwood, Alabama, Laborers' International Union Local No. 809 in Steubenville, Ohio, NACCO No. 3 Mine Powhatan Pt., Ohio and United Mine Workers of America Local No. 2368 of Brookwood, Alabama and a Catholic by faith.
Nuet's dry wit and tough-love personality will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. He loved a good party, cars, cooking, hunting, fishing, and most of all riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his children, Tony Francis (Valerie) of Bridgeport, Ohio, Nick Francis of Bellaire, Ohio, Britney Francis (Michael Gardella) of Atlanta, Georgia, and step-son, Frank Modra of Lexington, Kentucky; two sisters, Nonie Bracher (David) of Gentryville, Indiana and Monica Smith of Titusville, Florida; his former wife and friend, Lisa Bennett Perry of Northport, Alabama; three grandchildren, Ozzie Brown and Alex Francis of Colerain, Ohio, and Rhys Francis of Bridgeport, Ohio; a great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog Toby.
Family and friends will be received at the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3900 Central Avenue, Shadyside, Ohio on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. with Father George Coyne officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, Colerain, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shadyside Athletic Boosters at TMCFunding.com.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at bauknechtaltmeyer.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 6, 2019