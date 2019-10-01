|
|
GORDO - Robert Wayne "Robbie" Martin, age 47, of Gordo, Ala., died September 27, 2019 in Aliceville, Ala. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marvin McCormick officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and parents-in-law.
Survivors include his wife, Hope Murko- Martin; daughters, Annie Wiechman (Josh), Jessica Young (Tyler), Lauren Grace Murko and Emma Murko; sons, Dustin Hollingsworth (Sarah), Levi Thomison (Kaylie) and Briar Martin; stepfather, Don Raub; sister, Anna Robinson (Terrance); brother, Eddie Raub (April); and ten grandchildren.
Robbie was born April 22, 1972 in Wellington, Kansas to the late Wayne Martin and Ruth Lawrence Martin Raub. He was an employee of Lewis Brothers Lumber Company in Aliceville, Ala. and attended Gordo First United Methodist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 1, 2019