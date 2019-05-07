|
HUNTSVILLE - Robert Wayne Owen went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 81. Robert was born on September 9, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama to Robert and Mildred Owen. He married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Owen, in June of 1961. They were happily married for 57 years.
Robert served in the US Army as part of the 59th MP Company Patrol stationed in Germany. After his service, he returned to the Birmingham area where he met and married Gloria. Robert began working for the Birmingham News and then became a District Manager for the Atlanta News. He was then promoted as Circulation Manager of the Gadsden Times. After six years, Robert became the owner of the Birmingham News and Post Herald franchise in Tuscaloosa. In the early 1970's, he left the newspaper business to become a builder and developer in Tuscaloosa. He retired in 2008, having built over 400 homes and renovating and building numerous commercial businesses. In 2018, he and Gloria moved to the Huntsville area to be closer to their grandchildren. He enjoyed going to church, fishing, restoring his antique car, going to the beach, spending time with family, and getting to know people.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Owen.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Owen, children, Cyndi (Laramie) Tyson, Patti Owen, and Jenny (Buster) Frith; grandchildren, Laramie Blake (Monykah) Tyson, Ashlynn Owen, Wilson Frith, Emily Frith, and Audrey Frith; great-grandchild, Owen Blake Tyson; and brother, Charles Owen.
A celebration of Robert's life will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home located at 16 Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama 35758. Visitation is from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Huntsville Memory Gardens at 6810 University Drive, NW, Huntsville, Alabama 35806. Pastor Jason Parks of Refuge Church will be officiating. Pallbearers are: Laramie Tyson, Laramie Blake Tyson, Buster Frith, Wilson Frith, Phil Owen, and Wayne Owen.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Refuge Church for their Soup Kitchen. Donations can be sent to 5700 AL-53, Harvest, Alabama 35749 in honor of Robert Owen.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 7, 2019