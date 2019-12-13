|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Robert William Vance, Jr., age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham with Father Frank Muscolino officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Following the service, family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon at Elmwood Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert William Vance and Bridget Donnelly Vance; sister, Helen Vance Jones; son, Robert William Vance, III "Bill"; and his wife, Elizabeth Stillwell Vance.
Born in 1929 in Birmingham, Robert attended St. Paul's Catholic Elementary School, Phillips High School and graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a degree in accounting. He and his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Stillwell Vance, who he affectionately called "Libby," lived for many years in Birmingham. Robert was an entrepreneur, owning and operating Melody Cleaners on Graymont Avenue in Birmingham. He also held the Certified Internal Auditor professional designation and worked for Union 76 Oil Company, Moore Handley and International Paper as an internal auditor. Bob and Elizabeth lived in Savannah, Ga., for ten years before retiring to Tuscaloosa in 1993. They also enjoyed vacationing for 42 wonderful years at their cabin in Sunnyside Beach, Florida.
Robert coached little league baseball for nine years, was a Boy Scout leader for several years, and was an avid vegetable gardener and animal lover.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Linda Dunn (Bud), of Tuscaloosa; sons, Mike (Kay), Arley, Ala., and Tim (Kathy), Atlanta, Ga.; grandsons, Andrew (Melanie), Winston-Salem, N.C., Nicholas (Nicole), Charlotte, N.C., Connor, Boston, Mass., and Patrick, Atlanta, Ga.; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Logan Vance, Ivy Elizabeth Vance, and Madeline Sydney Vance.
Robert attended St. Francis of Assisi University Parish Church in Tuscaloosa.
Special thanks to Dr. Sunil Chandra, staff at Heritage Nursing Care and Rehab, and nurses at Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama (hospiceofwestal.com).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 13, 2019