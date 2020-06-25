TUSCALOOSA - Robert Word "Bob" Spivey, born November 23, 1937, in Owens Cross Roads, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home after a long and courageous battle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert "Papa Boots" Spivey and Modena Word Spivey; his brothers, James Reuben "Bubba" Spivey (the late Doris Ann) and Benny Earl Spivey; and a special aunt, Trudy Ragdale.
Bob is survived by his wife of thirty six years, Merline O'Steen Spivey; daughter, Allison Spivey Becraft (Scott) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; son, Michael Stuart Spivey of Fosters; former daughter-in-law, Kim Spivey, and step-daughters, Ashley O'Steen Tountasakis (Andrew) of Hoover, Bradley O'Steen McLaughlin (Douglas) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Jennifer O'Steen Hayes (Joshua) of Tuscaloosa. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Catherine Ann Becraft Fields (David), Meredith Lindsay Becraft, Robert Miller Spivey, Michael Hudson Spivey, Ellie Mac Spivey, Andrew Michael Tountasakis, Alexander Robert Tountasakis, Laurel Merline McLaughlin, Macallister Bradley McLaughlin, Stella Grace deGraffenried, Caroline Sanders deGraffenried, and one precious great- grandson, David Barry Fields III.
He is also survived by his sister, Jane Spivey Elders (the late Tom); brother, John Larry Spivey (Sheila) both of Owens Cross Roads; brother-in-law Murray C. Sanders (Peggy) of Northport; along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces who were all loved very much.
Bob also leaves behind his cherished and faithful King Charles Cavalier, Ruby Sue.
Bob spent his early years in Owens Cross Roads and New Hope where he attended New Hope High School. He then attended Snead State Junior College in Boaz. The growth of the aerospace industry led Bob to work with Brown Engineering on development of the Apollo Space Program and components for NASA's Saturn V rocket. After leaving Brown Engineering, he followed his passion for cooking by opening several "Mr. Steak" restaurants, one of which brought him to Tuscaloosa. Eager for a new challenge, he attained his real estate license, became a realtor, and later a partner in Trick and Spivey Construction. Bob continued to expand his footprint in the construction/real estate market leading to his partnership in the Advantage Realty Group. He was also instrumental in constructing the Advantage Realty Group building located in the Galleria of Tuscaloosa. The opportunity to work with his son led him to start Bob Spivey Construction where he became known as a noted builder and developer of custom properties in the Tuscaloosa area. A past President of the Homebuilders Association of Tuscaloosa (HBAT), Bob was honored as the 1986 Tuscaloosa Builder of the Year and, in 1988, was named as a HBAT Honorary Life Director. Bob was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he accepted Christ and was baptized.
The family would like to acknowledge special friends in Bob's life including James R. (Jimmy) Green, Norman Crow, Billy and Betty Sue Boyd, Barry Mullenix, Jackie Fiveash, Andrew Jackson, Patrick Agee, Richard Ellis, Jr., Lloyd Atchley, Wilbur Manderson, the Chambers family, friends of Bryant Bank, the Taylorville Baseball Family, along with the following special friends who predeceased him – John Paul Faucett, Brownlee Fiveash, Wilma Green, Michael Howard, Sr., Fred Miller, Sheryl McLaughlin, Wendell Shirley and Ronald Davis.
The family would like to extend appreciation and love to Hospice of West Alabama, for their support, kindness, compassion and commitment to Bob's care over the past year.
A private celebration of Bob's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his daughter's farm which he loved so dearly with Pastor Chad Sleeper officiating the memorial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dementia Society of America, Hospice of West Alabama or the DCH Foundation ? DCH Family Fund, 1110 Dr. Edward Hillard Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 to help frontline healthcare workers with meals during the pandemic.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 25, 2020.