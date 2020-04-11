|
NORTHPORT - Rodney C. Heritage, age 79, of Northport, Ala., passed away April 5, 2020.
Mr. Heritage is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mattie Jo Taylor Heritage; children, Donna Jo Heritage Rogers (Jimmy), Michael Lee Heritage, Kathy Dianne Heritage, Connie Sue Heritage and Webster Clark Heritage; brothers, Billy Heritage (Judy), Jack Heritage (Alice), Jimmy Heritage (Jane); sister, Martha Heritage Hester; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Webster and Lottie Sue Butts Heritage, brother, Roy Lee Heritage and sisters, Mona Heritage Gilliam and Mildred Heritage.
Mr. Heritage was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as an MP in Germany. Serving in law enforcement for more than 40 years, he retired from Demopolis Police Department after almost 20 years.
Mr. Heritage enjoyed repairing and refinishing old furniture and spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family was the most important aspect of his life. He dedicated himself to reading his bible every night before going to bed. He was very well respected and loved by all who knew him.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 10, 2020, from ElBethel Buncomb Cemetery with Bro. Reggie Hughes officiating.
A Memorial Service for the public will be announced at a later time. Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 11, 2020