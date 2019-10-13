|
GADSDEN - Rodney Eric Poovey went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the age of 63. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The family will have visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Tim Lovett will officiate.
Rod was born and raised in Gadsden. He was a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Education. He later furthered his education with a Master of Arts Degree in Religious Education from Mid-America Theological Seminary in Germantown, Tenn. His goal and purpose in life was to love and serve others in such a way that exemplified the love of Christ. Rod attended Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he was the Senior Adult Pastor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Poovey and his mother, Frances Poovey Campbell.
Rod is survived by his children, David Poovey (Emily), and Laura Poovey Keahey (Dale); his sister, Jennie Dobson (Mike); step-father, Ralph T. Campbell; and his closest friend as well as the love of his life, Joanna Bundrum.
