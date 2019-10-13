Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Poovey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Eric Poovey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Eric Poovey Obituary
GADSDEN - Rodney Eric Poovey went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the age of 63. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The family will have visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Tim Lovett will officiate.
Rod was born and raised in Gadsden. He was a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Education. He later furthered his education with a Master of Arts Degree in Religious Education from Mid-America Theological Seminary in Germantown, Tenn. His goal and purpose in life was to love and serve others in such a way that exemplified the love of Christ. Rod attended Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he was the Senior Adult Pastor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Poovey and his mother, Frances Poovey Campbell.
Rod is survived by his children, David Poovey (Emily), and Laura Poovey Keahey (Dale); his sister, Jennie Dobson (Mike); step-father, Ralph T. Campbell; and his closest friend as well as the love of his life, Joanna Bundrum.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now