TUSCALOOSA - Rozelle Howell, formerly of Huntsville, Ala., passed away March 17, 2019.
He is survived by his siblings, Don Howell and Maudean Latham; his children, Rebecca Patton (Richard Cooper), Rodney Forte (Judy), and Teresa Yeager; eight grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rozelle was a kind and sweet man who will be dearly missed by his family. He loved technology, working with his hands, and collecting gadgets.
There will be a public graveside service Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Piney Woods Cemetery on Hwy 69 N.
Sunset Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019