TUSCALOOSA - Rodrecious "Rod" Jackson, age 34, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 14, 2019 in Greene County. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Moundville with Rev. Spikey Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019