Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Moundville, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Moundville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodrecious Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodrecious “Rod” Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodrecious “Rod” Jackson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Rodrecious "Rod" Jackson, age 34, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 14, 2019 in Greene County. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Moundville with Rev. Spikey Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now