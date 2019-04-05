BUHL - Roger Dale O'Hanlon, age 70, of Buhl, Ala., passed away April 1, 2019, at home. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Buhl Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Banks officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow at Cornelius Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and a brother.

He is survived by his sister, Clara Cannon; special friend, Terry Morgan; nieces, Julie Dorman (Allen) and Darlene Pharris; nephew; Chris Johnson; great-nieces, Lauren Dorman (E.J.), Amanda Bailey (Jake), Anna Anderson and Jessica Pharris; great-nephews, Bruce Dorman and Chase Dorman.

Roger graduated from TCHS and went on to become a Marine where he proudly served his country. He loved all people, generously helping many. He kept a special love for his Marine brothers (Semper Fi). He loved the outdoors and made a career in construction. After retirement, he spent many days traveling, usually to the mountains or seaside.

Pallbearers will be James Southern, Sonny Jones, John Burroughs, Kevin Norwell, Danny Barringer and Danna Stamps.

Honorary pallbearers are the doctors and nurses at Tuscaloosa V.A. Medical Center.