COKER - Roger Dale Pack "Blue", age 60, of Coker, Ala., passed away May 29, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A private memorial will be held.

Roger Dale Pack was born in Pontiac, Mich. and he moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala. at the age of 10. Dale worked at Phifer Wire for 26 years and admired the company.

Anyone who met Dale knew he was an avid Michigan fan. He loved hiking, cooking and spending time with the family, especially family gatherings with the "Bailey Bunch".

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Pack; his brother, David Pack; and his second Mom, Meryl Graves.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Bailey Pack; daughter, Krista Pack; and son, Cory Pack; also Makaila and Nevaeh Jones who were like his grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers are Tim and Danny Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to King's Home or Make a Wish Foundation in honor of Dale's love for children.







