DUNCANVILLE – Roger Hollingsworth, age 68, of Duncanville, Ala., died April 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church with Francis Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, V.M. Hollingsworth; mother, Mary Hollingsworth; and brothers, James Hollingsworth and Johnny Hollingsworth.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Fikes Hollingsworth; daughter, Meredith Green (Jeff); son, Curtis Hollingsworth; and grandchildren, Dylan Hollingsworth and Emily Hollingsworth.
Pallbearers will be Micheal Coleman, Eddy White, Jason Wright, Gary Fikes, Jerry Green and Branden Watkins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 30, 2019