COLUMBUS, GA. - Roger Lyndel Free, age 78, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 13, 2019, at his home in Columbus, Ga. Funeral services and burial were held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ga., on January 4, 2020. His family will receive friends and relatives at the Smith House, 160 Mullenix Drive, Gordo, Ala., on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 1-4 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Estelle Free of Gordo, Ala.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Smith Free; daughter, Ellen Free (Paul Dahlgren) and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Elyse of Columbus, Ga.; and his sister, Sandra Askew (Al) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
While growing up, Roger was pianist at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Bump) in Gordo from the age of 11 until he graduated from college.
After graduating from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1963, Roger earned a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan in 1969.
His career began at McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis, Mo. At Rockwell International at Anaheim and Newport Beach, Calif., he worked as engineer and business director for 17 years. He became marketing director for Emulex Corp. in Costa Mesa, Calif., and then founder and president of HT Communications Inc. in Simi Valley, Calif. After retirement, Roger's desire to continue learning led him to earn a Master of Arts in clinical psychology at Azusa Pacific University in 2012. He enjoyed internships in counseling during this process.
Roger developed multiple myeloma in 2009 and, after stem cell treatment at City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., enjoyed remission for seven years during which time he and Mary moved to Columbus, Ga., to be near their daughter and her family. Roger enjoyed gardening in the South; his efforts were rewarded by their yard being designated Yard of the Month by the Brookstone Garden Club. Roger enjoyed living near and being Grandpa to Nathaniel and Elyse. When his remission ended, he was treated at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Roger was a man with a gentle soul who showed kindness and good will in all his actions. He was an empathic listener and when asked for advice, he was wise and thoughtful. His ready smile and humorous nature will be remembered by all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made to City of Hope, Attn: Gift Administration, 1500 E. Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 or http://www.cityofhope.org/donate or call 626-218-5483.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 15, 2020