Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger M. Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger M. Bailey Obituary
NORTHPORT – Roger M. Bailey, age 80, of Northport, Ala., died March 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Lily Bailey; stepparents, Everette and Mary Kirk; brother, Price Bailey; twin brother, Robert Bailey; and sister, Ellen Bailey Schmid.
Survivors include wife, Margaret Ann Bailey; daughter, Pamela Robin Murphree (Robin); sons, Michael Andrew Bailey (Johnna) and Charles "Chuck" Raymond Bailey (Cynthia); grandchildren, Margaret "Meg" Fortenberry (Chad), Warren M. Bailey (Kari), Daniel Murphree, Mathew Murphree, Lauren Bailey, and Andrew Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Harper Bailey, Belle Fortenberry and Etta Fortenberry.
Roger retired from Tuscaloosa Office Products. He was the recipient of The Book of Golden Deeds from the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa and The Silver Beaver Award Boy Scouts of America. He served for 20 years as a Scout Leader with Cub Scout Pack 43 and Boy Scout Troop 10. He enjoyed camping, touring Civil War Battlefields, family beach trips and was a collector of many things.
Private Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Keith Pugh officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now