NORTHPORT – Roger M. Bailey, age 80, of Northport, Ala., died March 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Lily Bailey; stepparents, Everette and Mary Kirk; brother, Price Bailey; twin brother, Robert Bailey; and sister, Ellen Bailey Schmid.
Survivors include wife, Margaret Ann Bailey; daughter, Pamela Robin Murphree (Robin); sons, Michael Andrew Bailey (Johnna) and Charles "Chuck" Raymond Bailey (Cynthia); grandchildren, Margaret "Meg" Fortenberry (Chad), Warren M. Bailey (Kari), Daniel Murphree, Mathew Murphree, Lauren Bailey, and Andrew Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Harper Bailey, Belle Fortenberry and Etta Fortenberry.
Roger retired from Tuscaloosa Office Products. He was the recipient of The Book of Golden Deeds from the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa and The Silver Beaver Award Boy Scouts of America. He served for 20 years as a Scout Leader with Cub Scout Pack 43 and Boy Scout Troop 10. He enjoyed camping, touring Civil War Battlefields, family beach trips and was a collector of many things.
Private Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Keith Pugh officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 31, 2020