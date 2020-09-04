Roger Wayne Scott

Sylacauga - Roger Wayne Scott, age 72, of Sylacauga, AL passed away September 2, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Reform, AL with Rev. Mike Griffin officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A short visitation will follow the service at the cemetery. Masks are required due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Lynn Graham Scott; his parents and brother, Douglas Scott.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Scott Lewis and husband, John; son, Chris S. Scott; three grandchildren, Bryant Scott (Emiline), Cole Scott and Jackson Graham Lewis.

Roger was born January 13, 1948 in Reform, Alabama to the late Curtis Lawson Scott, Jr. and Mary Agnes Williams Scott. He was a member of Jehovah's Witness and the retired owner of Alabama Professional Exterminators.

Roger was passionate about and coached little league baseball, was an avid Alabama football fan, but above all else, he loved and enjoyed his grandchildren most of all.



